Radhika Merchant Oozes Royalty In UNSEEN Pre-Wedding Photos

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | July 12, 2024
Radhika Merchant is all set to marry her long-time love, Anant Ambani, in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony in BKC, Mumbai, on July 12. Several inside photos from their pre-wedding festivities have surfaced on the internet. Take a look:
All images from Ambani updates Instagram
For the Graha Shanti Puja, Radhika donned an elegant white-hued saree with golden borders, draped in a Gujarati traditional style. She amped up her look with diamond jewellry that featured maang tikka, earrings, a necklace, and a nath
Another inside picture from the ceremony showed Radhika in an extravagant lehenga with intricate mirror work and thread details
Oozing royalty, she styled her ensemble with an eye-catching, magnificent gold necklace with green beads paired with matching earrings
The bride was captured smiling as she danced and enjoyed her pre-wedding rituals with the family members
Kokilaben Ambani organised a grand Dandiya night for the couple. Radhika wore a bandhani lehenga that was heavily embellished with eye-catching sequin embroidery
According to reports, the wedding rituals will begin from 3 pm on Friday (July 12). The varmala ceremony is scheduled for 8 pm, followed by pheras at 9:30 pm
