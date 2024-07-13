Radhika Merchant Looks Ethereal In Pink Lehenga With Jayasri Burman's Painting Printed On It For 'Shubh Aashirvaad' Ceremony

By: Amisha Shirgave | July 13, 2024
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got married on July 12. Today, on July 13, The Ambanis have hosted a Shubh Aashirvaad cermony for the couple. Radhika wore a beautiful pink lehenga with a painting print on it.
All images from Instagram
This outfit is styled by celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor. She took to Instagram saying, "For her first evening as Mrs Radhika Ambani? Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla have collaborated with contemporary Indian artist and sculpter Jayasri Burman and Rhea Kapoor to make the most unique dress for our bride."
Jayasri Burman is a renowned artist and Radhika has her painting printed on this beautiful 12 panel lehenga. Also, this lehenga is completely hand-painted.
The garment, which celebrates Anant's union with Radhika via emotionally meaningful imagery, features Jayasri's signature magical aesthetic. The happy couple is represented by human forms who exude a celestial atmosphere that honors the divine inside them.
Elephants are thought to be lucky and beautiful, therefore the wildlife reflects Anant's love of animals. Hence, the painting was chosen was the lehenga print.
Real gold Zardozi is meticulously hand-embroidered in this exquisite piece of workmanship. Of Jayasri's artwork, even the most detailed regions are covered in a shimmering sea of sequins and is worn with a blouse that is fully hand-embroidered in Resham by skilled artisans at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.
The ensemble captures the happiness of new beginnings as a couple and the thrill of sharing your life with your true love.