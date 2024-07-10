Radhika Merchant, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta: Tracing Haldi Looks Of The Ambani Brides

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | July 10, 2024
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to get married on July 12. Ahead of their wedding, the couple had their haldi ceremony on July 8
Image credit: Ambani updates Instagram
While their pre-wedding fashion has been the talk of the town, let's take a look at what the Ambani brides wore at their respective haldi evenings
Image credit: Anamika Khanna's Instagram
Bride-to-be Radhika donned a bright yellow lehenga by Anamika Khanna paired with a 'phoolon ki chadar' dupatta that featured 1000 Tagar Kalis and 90 Genda flowers
Image credit: Anamika Khanna's Instagram
Decked up as a floral beauty, she styled her haldi look with mogra accessories
Image credit: Anamika Khanna's Instagram
Apart from the classic yellow fashion for her Haldi evening, Radhika stunned in her second look featuring a custom red lehenga designed by Anamika Khanna
Image credit: Anamika Khanna's Instagram
Isha Ambani married Anand Piramal in 2018. For her Haldi function, she had opted for a stunning Sabyasachi lehenga boasting of intricate gold embroidery
Image credit: Roma Singh's Instagram
Lastly, Ambani bahu, Shloka Mehta, adorned a gorgeous floral lehenga by designer Anamika Khanna ahead of her wedding. Shloka Mehta married Akash Ambani in 2019
Image credit: Anamika Khanna's Instagram
