Radhika Apte Walks For Vaishali S At Paris Fashion Week 2024

By: Amisha Shirgave | June 25, 2024
Bollywood actress Radhika Apte closed the Vaishali S Satori Fall/ Winter 2024 fashion show at the Paris Fashion Week 2024.
Designer Vaishali S partnered with Jewellry brand Tanishq for her FW24 collection.
The fashion show was hosted at the Solum, Paris where Vaishali's designs elaborated the tale of nature.
Radhika was wearing a turquoise blue multi-dimensional, multi layered ensemble. The stunning jewelry from Tanishq elevated her look.
Radhika's hair and the prop used on her hair made her look opulent. Vaishali mentioned how she felt it was perfect to choose Radhika as her showstopper.
Radhika dazzled in two outfits at the ramp and walked it gracefully. Here, She wears a red pleated silhouette, Vaishali's signature design.
Radhika looks stunning in this shade of red and the earrings from Tanishq complemented well.