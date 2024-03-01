Raashii Khanna Best Ethnic Look

By: Sachin T | March 01, 2024
Raashii Khanna looks gorgeous in golden red printed saree.
Raashi Khanna in this lehenga choli shows off her well toned body.
Raashi has matched her ethnic look with a matching necklace and earrings.
Raashi Khanna in lehenga choli looks like a dream.
The simple black bindi enhances Raashi's ethnic look in a saree with a matching blouse.
This white lehenga choli with yellow border gives a perfect festive look.
The red lehenga with a sleeveless blouse and minimal jewllery makes her look more appealing.
The gold earrings and kada add to Raashi's ethnic festive look.