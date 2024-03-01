Raashii Khanna Best Ethnic Look

By: Sachin T | March 01, 2024

Raashii Khanna looks gorgeous in golden red printed saree.

Instagram

Raashi Khanna in this lehenga choli shows off her well toned body.

Instagram

Raashi has matched her ethnic look with a matching necklace and earrings.

Instagram

Raashi Khanna in lehenga choli looks like a dream.

Instagram

The simple black bindi enhances Raashi's ethnic look in a saree with a matching blouse.

Instagram

This white lehenga choli with yellow border gives a perfect festive look.

Instagram

The red lehenga with a sleeveless blouse and minimal jewllery makes her look more appealing.

Instagram

The gold earrings and kada add to Raashi's ethnic festive look.

Instagram