Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in pictures

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 19, 2022
Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, 2022
Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest on Monday after a state funeral attended by several world leaders and a historic last ceremonial journey through the packed streets of London
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin procession to Westminster Abbey on Monday was led by four steeds of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, culminated a long bond between the late monarch and her passion for horses
Photo credit : YouTube/The Royal Family
Britain’s longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral begun at the 11 am
Photo Credit : Twitter/Mark Stewart
Queen Elizabeth II will be buried in Windsor together with her husband, Prince Philip, who died in 2021
Photo credit : Twitter/The Royal Family
The King of England King Charles III, Prince William and Prince Harry are present at Westminster Hall ahead of the procession
Photo credit : YouTube/The Royal Family
William and Kate’s 9-year-old son Prince George and 7-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte will also attended the state funeral
Photo credit : YouTube/The Royal Family
President Droupadi Murmu paid her respects to the Queen on behalf of India Saturday, and met with King Charles III
King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Princess Royal join the congregation as they sing 'The Day Thou Gavest, Lord, Has Ended'
Photo Credit : Twitter/Mark Stewart
Countess of Wessex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrived at Westminster Abbey to attend the state funeral and burial of the late Queen
Photo credit : YouTube/The Royal Family
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom's longest-reigning monarch, is made of English oak, lined with lead and it was built decades ago
Photo credit : Twitter/The Royal Family
The seven-year-old Princess Charlotte wiped her eyes and was comforted by mum Kate Middleton after saying goodbye to her beloved great-grandmother
Photo credit : YouTube/The Royal Family
Thanks For Reading!