Queen Elizabeth II: A royal life in pictures

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 09, 2022
1927: Princess Elizabeth, one. She was third in line to the throne behind her father, the Duke of York, and Edward, Prince of Wales
1937: Princess Elizabeth became heiress presumptive
1945: Princess Elizabeth changes a wheel on a truck as she trains as an ATS (auxiliary territorial service) officer, driving and maintaining vehicles as part of the war effort
1947: Princess Elizabeth marries her third cousin Lt Philip Mountbatten at Westminster Abbey.
1951: Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh with their children Prince Charles and Princess Anne
1953: She succeeded to the throne, becoming Queen Elizabeth II. Her coronation ceremony on 2 June 1953 was the first to be televised
1972: The royal family at Buckingham Palace in London
1977: Queen Elizabeth II poses for a silver jubilee portrait in the throne room of Buckingham Palace
1983: Ronald Reagan laughs at a joke told by a straight-faced Queen Elizabeth II, who commented on the poor California weather she has experienced since her arrival in the US
1995: Queen Elizabeth II and Nelson Mandela in South Africa
2002: Elizabeth,waves as she rides in the gold state coach from Buckingham Palace to St Paul’s Cathedral for a service of thanksgiving to celebrate her golden jubilee
2007: Elizabeth arrives at the Houses of Parliament in London for the state opening ceremony. She has surpassed Queen Victoria to become the UK’s oldest reigning monarch
2007: Elizabeth and Philip at Broadlands in Hampshire before their diamond wedding anniversary
2016: Queen Elizabeth II is joined by members of the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, after the trooping the colour ceremony, to mark her 90th birthday
2017: Elizabeth recording her Christmas Day broadcast in Buckingham Palace
2021: Elizabeth at funeral service of Prince Philip, at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.
2022: Queen Elizabeth II and Paddington Bear having cream tea at Buckingham Palace, taken from a film that was shown at the BBC Platinum Party at the Palace
