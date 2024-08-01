PV Sindhu At The Paris Olympics 2024: Know Her Fitness And Diet Routine

By: Rahul M | August 01, 2024

Indian badminton player PV Sindhu is currently participating at the Paris Olympics 2024 along with seven other athletes

All images from PV Sindhu | Instagram

The Paris Olympics 2024 is taking place in the City of Light, Paris. Started on July 26, the event will continue until August 11

PV Sindhu remained unbeaten in the group stage and will play in the pre-quarters on August 1. While she is making India proud on the grand platform, let's look at her fitness and diet secrets

She is dedicated to her fitness regime, which includes training for six days a week with six hours of focused workouts in a day

PV Sindhu's workout routine is a balance of cardio exercises, badminton drills, core training, and strength-building activities

According to an Olympics report in 2021, it was revealed that her diet routine is planned a month before, balancing all the essential nutrients and energy-boosting foods

Additionally, her breakfast incorporates milk and eggs. She also carries fruits, dry fruits, energy drinks, and bars along with her

