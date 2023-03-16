Puneeth Rajkumar: Amazon Prime Video to stream Gandhada Gudi on late actor's birth anniversary. WHY SHOULD YOU WATCH? IN PICS

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 16, 2023

Streaming giant Amazon Prime Video will showcase the documentary feature 'GG: Gandhada Gudi - Journey of A True Hero', this Friday. Find out why you must watch it

Friday, March 17 marks the late actor's 48th birth anniversary.Theatrically, the documentary was showcased a day before his death anniversary i.e October 28

Written and directed by acclaimed National Award-winning wildlife photographer Amoghavarsha JS, the documentary showcases Puneeth's love for nature and his home state

The documentary shows Puneeth's travels into the wilderness of Karnataka

Within 24 hours of its trailer launch on March 9, the video received 3 million views on the Tube

The project has been produced by the late actor's wife Ashwini under the banner PRK Productions, in association with Mudskipper

The documentary showcases the late actor's concern for environmental conservation and animal rights

The music of the film has been lent by B Ajaneesh Loknath of 'Vikrant Rona' and 'Kantara' fame.

