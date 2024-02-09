Pune to Nashik In Just 3 Hours: New 213 Km Expressway Project Unveiled

By: Aleesha Sam | February 09, 2024
Maharashtra government has given a green signal for Pune-Nashik Industrial Highway project, a 213 km expressway.
This a part of MSRDC's plan to build a 4,217 km highway network in Maharashtra with estimated cost of Rs 20,000 crore
This project is also expected to boost industrial development in Pune, Nagar, and Nashik districts.
According to a report in Pune Pulse, this highway will pass through towns like Rajgurunagar, Chakan, Manchar, and Shirdi.
Divided into three sections: Pune to Shirdi (135 km), Shirdi Interchange to Nashik-Niphad Interchange (60 km), and Nashik-Niphad Interchange to Nashik (60 km).
Second section already part of Surat-Chennai Expressway, while third section is part of existing Nashik-Niphad State Highway.
Project aims to improve transportation infrastructure, connecting towns and cities with modern design and faster travel times
The project's standout feature is the commute time between Mumbai and Nashik, which currently takes 5 hours but will be reduced to 3 hours upon completion of the bridge.
