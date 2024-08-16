Pro-Kabaddi League: Most Expensive Players Over The Two-Day Auction

By: Aakash Singh | August 16, 2024
Ajinkya Ashok Pawar had accumulated 133 points in 21 matches in PKL season 2023. Pawar maintained a strike rate of 41% in raid and 60 % in tackle
Sunil Kumar aggregated 59 points in PKL season 2023. He also had a raid strike rate of 5% and a tackle strike rate of 59 in 23 matches.
Maninder Singh finished with 198 points in PKL season 2023. Maninder managed a strike rate of 61% in raid, but only had 11 in tackle.
Despite finishing with 109 points in PKL season 2023 with 109 points, Bharat fetched ₹1.30 crore from UP Yodhas. He also had a raid and tackle strike rate of 47 and 46%, respectively.
Pawan Singh Sehrawat fetched an amount of ₹1.725 from Telugu Titans. Sehrawat finished PKL season 2023 with 217 points and a raid strike rate of 39 and tackle strike rate of 51.
Guman Singh, also a raider, went for ₹1.97 crore to the Gujarat Giants. Singh possessed a raid strike rate of 64 and a tackle strike rate of 56.
Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, from Iran, went from ₹2.07 crore to Haryana Steelers. He had a raid strike rate of 46% and a tackle strike rate of 60 in PKL season 2023.
Sachin became the expensive player in the PKL Auction 2024, fetching ₹2.15 crore from Tamil Thalaivas. The Raider became quite emotional after becoming a double crorepati.
