Priyanka Chopra Rubs Garlic Under Her Feet: What Are Its Benefits?

By: Rahul M | June 30, 2024
Actress Priyanka Chopra recently shared a video of rubbing garlic cloves under her foot, sparking interest among fans for this unusual home remedy
The practice of rubbing garlic clove may seem another desi nuska, but it has many benefits for your feet you might not know
Garlic has antimicrobial properties that can fight bacteria and fungal infections when rubbed on the skin
It contains anti-inflammatory properties that help lower foot swelling and pain. Further, it also heals cracked heels
Another benefit of rubbing garlic on your feet is that it reduces bad odour by killing bacteria
Garlic cloves remove impurities from your skin through the detoxification process, which gives you a smooth and healthy foot
Lastly, garlic clove has immune-boosting properties that prevent infections and illness.
