Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Stuns In ₹98,000 Outfit

By: Aanchal Choudhary | September 25, 2024
Known for her stint in Udaariyan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary rose to fame further with Bigg Boss 16.
The actress, who was last seen in ‘Dus June Ki Raat’ opposite Tushar Kapoor, took to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures of her from her recent photo shoot.
Priyanka can be seen wearing an embellished halter neck top and a skirt in these pictures shared by her.
The actress’s rose gold outfit is from a designer called Priya Chhabaria and it costs a whopping 98,000 rupees.
The actress has completed her look with open loose beachy waves hair, nude lipstick and subtle smoky eyes.
The actress, who is rumoured to be in a relationship with Udaariyan costar Ankit Gupta enjoys immense popularity and love for her chemistry with him.
On the work front, Priyanka is rumoured to be the leading lady of Ekta Kapoor’s very popular franchise Naagin’s upcoming instalment.