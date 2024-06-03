Pride Month 2024: Here's How You Can Be A Part Of The Community Despite Being Straight

By: Amisha Shirgave | June 03, 2024
June is celebrated as Pride month all across the globe. In this month, the LGBTQ+ community celebrate, love, acceptance and diversity.
All images from Canva
Pride month is celebrated to fight for the rights and acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community.
The LGQTQ+ community conducts pride parades and events to spread awareness and seek equal opportunities and acceptance from the society.
Love is Love. Love is not limited to gender. As a straight person, if you wonder how to support the LGBTQ community, there are many simply ways you can do that.
You need to first understand the community, their purpose and the history of the community. When you have good knowledge, you gain reasons to show your support.
You can simply join your friends, colleagues from the LGBTQ+ community in their pride parades and support the universal truth: Love is Love.
The LGBTQ+ community is a very welcoming community. Yet, they face differentiation in the society. You can be the change by putting an end the to the orthodox ideologies.