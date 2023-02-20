Premier League: Son Heung Min sends Tottenham Hotspur to fourth place with 2-0 win over West Ham; in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 20, 2023
Tottenham moved into the Premier League top four with a 2-0 home win over West Ham United in a highly cagey affair
Both sides struggled to find an attacking rhythm in the first-half with Spurs registering the only two shots on target in the opening period.
Spurs, who were again without head coach Antonio Conte on the sideline, looked livelier in the second half
Emerson Royal gave Spurs the lead, slotting home on 56 minutes
Son Heung-Min was benched in favour of Richarlison to start the match, but was introduced just after the hour mark and took four minutes to get on the scoresheet with a cool finish into the bottom right corner
It was a big win for Tottenham following defeat at Leicester City and a midweek loss away to AC Milan in the Champions League
The win allowed them to leapfrog Newcastle United into fourth place in the Premier League.
It was only Son's fifth league goal of the season, with three of his other efforts coming in a hat-trick off the bench in a home win against Leicester City
Spurs have 42 points from 24 games, one more than Newcastle who have a game in hand. West Ham are in 18th with 20 points from 23 matches, a point below the safety zone
