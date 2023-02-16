Premier League: Haaland, Grealish send Manchester City to table summit after 3-1 win over Arsenal; in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 16, 2023
Manchester City overtook Arsenal to go top of the Premier League after Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland scored second-half goals to give the champions a 3-1 win in a thrilling contest at the Emirates Stadium
Grealish capped a superb team move with a low deflected finish past the grasp of Aaron Ramsdale in the 72nd minute
Haaland converted 10 minutes later to seal the win and strike a significant blow in a battle between the Premier League's top two.
Haaland's goal equaled the single-season club record of 26 set by Man City legend Sergio Aguero in 2014-15
City had opened the scoring through a brilliant finish from Kevin De Bruyne to capitalise on a defensive mishap from Takehiro Tomiyasu in the 24th minute.
Arsenal responded before half-time when Bukayo Saka calmly converted a penalty after Ederson took out Eddie Nketiah in the box.
City now lead the standings on goal difference and while Arsenal have a game in hand they also still have to visit the Etihad Stadium
Arsenal's first home defeat of the season felt like a massive moment in the title race with Mikel Arteta's side now having picked up only one point from their last three games.
"If you give three goals away the way we did that gives them the game. It's a shame because we really had them," Arteta said.
City boss Pep Guardiola Guardiola said his side were "soft" in the first half but praised the way they stepped up