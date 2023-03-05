Premier League: Arsenal showcase champion mentality to spark resounding comeback against Bournemouth to win 3-2; in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 05, 2023
Arsenal survived a massive scare in their pursuit of the Premier League title as they came back from two goals down to beat Bournemouth 3-2
With referee Chris Kavanagh set to blow the final whistle in the seventh minute of stoppage time a corner was cleared out to Nelson who smashed home a left-footed shot to spark bedlam inside the Emirates.
Bournemouth's Philip Billing scored after nine seconds the hosts were stunned. Timed at 9.11 seconds, Billing's close-range finish from an attack straight from the kickoff was the second-quickest goal ever scored in the Premier League era.
Arsenal dominated possession and were denied by a combination of visiting goalkeeper Neto and some last-ditch defending although Bournemouth had their moments too.
When Marcos Senesi rose unmarked to head in Bournemouth's second goal just before the hour it looked as though Arsenal's grip on top spot was coming loose.
Thomas Partey prodded a shot past Neto shortly after the hour mark, and eight minutes later substitute Ben White's volley crossed the line despite Neto's desperate dive.
Substitute Nelson supplied the sucker-punch to re-establish Arsenal's five-point lead over City.
Mikel Arteta's side have 63 points from 26 games with City on 58. Bournemouth are in 19th place with 21 points.