Prem Chopra Birthday: Best movies of the veteran actor

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 22, 2022
Veteran actor Prem Chopra will celebrate his 87th birthday on September 23, 2022
Chopra is popularly know for playing the villain on screen. Here's a look at some of his best movies....
Upkar (1967) - The film reportedly held the top spot at the box office in 1967
Hulchul (1971) - This film was the remake of 'Anubavam Pudhumai'
Kati Patang (1971) - Prem Chopra played a significant role in the film
Bobby (1973) - The film became a blockbuster and also the top-grossing Indian film of that year
Do Anjaane (1976) - Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha, the film featured Prem Chopra as the villian
Dostana (1980) - The film was remade in Tamil as 'Sattam'
Souten (1983) - The tension in the love triangle of the movie was enhanced by the baddie, played by Prem Chopra
