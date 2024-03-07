Pradeep Mishra's Shiv Mahapuran Katha Day-1: Footfall Drops Significantly At Kubereshwar Dham After Last Year's Stampede

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 07, 2024
Pandit Pradeep Mishra's 'Shiv Mahapuran Katha’ began at Sehore's Kubereshwar Dham on March 7 (Thursday). The event will continue till March 13, in which a footfall of 5 lakh devotees is expected.
However, on the first day of the event on Thursday, the roads of Sehore were seen empty, implying a lesser-than-expected footfall.
Traffic around the auto stands were also seen quite manageable.
Similarly, fewer autos were found parked at the stand.
Approximately, 70k to 1 lakh devotees reached the venue on first day of the event against 5 lakh expected footfall. However, all hotels are fully booked.
Unlike last year, devotees, this time, had enough place to reside and perform their own puja rituals at the pandal.
Unfortunately, on first day of the 'Katha,' on March 7 2024, a 65-year-old man lost his life at the Katha Pandal.
One of the major reasons of the lesser footfall this year is believed to be the stampede-like situation in Kubreshwar Dham last year, when atleast 6 people had died.
Last year, nearly 5 lakh devotees had gathered for the 7-day long Shiv Mahapuran Katha at Kubereshwar Dham. The ill-preparation by the temple committee and the district administration led to chaos here.
