Prachi Desai's pics that prove she is a total desi girl!

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 11, 2022
Prachi Desai is all set to celebrate her 34th birthday on September 12, 2022
She was born in Surat, Gujarat, to Niranjan Desai and Ameeta Desai
She made her Bollywood debut with the 2008 film Rock On!!
In July 2010, she appeared in 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai' with Ajay Devgan, Emraan Hashmi and Kangana Ranaut.
In 2012, she starred in 'Bol Bachchan' opposite Abhishek Bachchan, along with Ajay Devgn and Asin, and the film is her biggest box office success till date
Prachi then went on star in films like 'I, Me Aur Hum', 'Policegiri', 'Ek Villain', and 'Azhar'
Prachi enjoys a massive fandom on socal media and her fans are often left in awe with her ethnic looks
She was recently seen in the OTT film 'Forensic' in a crucial role
