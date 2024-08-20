Powerhouse With Racing-Inspired Features: Maserati GT2 Stradale

By: G R Mukesh | August 20, 2024
Maserati GT2 Stradale unveiled at the world premiere 2024 Monterey Car Week in California.
The GT2 Stradale reaches over 320 km/h, with 640 hp and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds.
It features a 3.0-liter V6 Nettuno engine with a twin-turbo setup, delivering high power and efficiency.
It is available in four main colours - Nero Essenza, Blu Infinito, Gloss Giallo Genio and Matte Bianco Audace and several custom finishes.
It includes aerodynamic improvements like a broader front air intake, additional air vents, and a redesigned rear to optimise airflow and cooling.
The car includes driver assistance systems, wireless charging, and functional racing-inspired design elements.
The cabin features lightweight materials, Alcantara upholstery, and optional racing seats.
