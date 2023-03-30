Ponniyin Selvan 2 Trailer Launch: A Star-Studded Extravaganza featuring Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR: SEE PICS

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 30, 2023
The much-awaited trailer launch of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' was launched amidst much pomp and fanfare in Chennai. Tap ahead to see whom did we spot
Kamal Haasan
Silambarasan TR
Vikram
Karthi
Jayam Ravi
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Trisha Krishnan
Sobhita Dhulipala
Aishwarya Lekshmi
Sarath Kumar
R Parthiban
Lal
Director Mani Ratnam
Shobana
Revathy
Khushboo
Suhasini Mani Ratnam
