Pongal 2026: Must-Visit Places To Explore In Tamil Nadu On This Traditional Harvest Festival

By: Sunanda Singh | January 14, 2026
Mahabalipuram Shore Temple is a complex of temples which is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The Shore Temple is situated in the small village of Mamallapuram.
The Thanumalayan Temple is one of the revered Hindu temples which is situated in the Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu.
Avalanche Lake is another beautiful site to behold. The place is famous for its mesmerising views, especially at sunrise and sunset.
Kalhatti Falls is another famous tourist destination in Tamil Nadu and is located on the outskirts of Ooty.
Tiger Hill, a crown jewel of Tamil Nadu, is renowned for its breathtaking vistas. Surrounded by majestic hills, mountains, and lush greenery, this place is a paradise for nature lovers.
Tamil Nadu is known for its natural beauty. The state holds many astounding places and Pykara Falls is one of them. The falls lie in the heart of Ooty and are located on the Pykara River.
Madurai is renowned for its rich cultural heritage and temples, with the Meenakshi Amman Temple being one of the must-visit sites.
