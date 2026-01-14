Pongal 2026: Must-Have Dishes On This Auspicious Four-Day Harvest Festival

By: Sunanda Singh | January 14, 2026
The word Pongal means overflowing. On this day, people boil rice with jaggery in an earthen pot and let it spill out of the utensils as a symbol of materialistic abundance and prosperity.
On this special occasion, take a look at some mouth-watering dishes you shouldn't miss in your Pongal meal.
Sweetened with jaggery and topped with cashews and raisins, Sakkarai Pongal is a festive favourite
Ven Pongal is a savoury version, seasoned with cumin, ginger, and ghee. It is mildly spiced and perfect for a comforting breakfast option.
Medu Vada is one of the best comfort foods that you should definitely add. Crispy and fluffy deep-fried savoury doughnuts made from urad dal batter, often served with coconut chutney and sambar.
Murukku is a crunchy and savory snack made with rice flour and urad dal, shaped into spirals and deep-fried. It's often prepared in advance and enjoyed throughout the festivities.
Puliyodarai is a tangy and flavourful rice dish prepared with tamarind paste, spices, and roasted peanuts. It's a common offering and an excellent addition to festive meals.
Ada Pradhaman is something you simply cannot miss. The dish known as the traditional Kerala payasam prepared with jaggery coconut milk and rice ada or rice flakes
