Political Leaders And Netizens Demand More Recipients, Including Musical Maestro Mohammed Rafi For Bharat Ratna

By: Aleesha Sam | February 10, 2024
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced five recipients for the Bharat Ratna Award, several political leaders swiftly expressed their opinions and made demands for additional awardees.
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray urged for a posthumous Bharat Ratna for his uncle and Shiv Sena founder, Bala Saheb Thackeray.
Raj Thackeray appealed to PM Modi to show generosity and honor Bala Saheb Thackeray with the Bharat Ratna award.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut also shared similar sentiment, calling for of Bala Saheb Thackeray as a Bharat Ratna recipient.
Sanjay Raut also emphasised Thackeray's role as the architect behind the Hindu wave in the country.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati joined the chorus of demands, advocating for the Bharat Ratna to be conferred upon Kanshi Ram, the founder of BSP.
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, speaking in the Assembly, pushed for Mulayam Singh Yadav to be considered for the Bharat Ratna.
Neitzens too started putting up their demands on Mohammed Rafi being awarded as Bharat Ratna. A twitter user wrote 'I would give Mohammad Rafi Bharat Ratna but no one will Listen to me.'
