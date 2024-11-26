Planning A Trip During Winter Break? Here Are 5 Places You Can Add To Your List

By: Manasi Kamble | November 26, 2024
The arrival of winter is highly anticipated due to the holidays and the new year. If you are thinking about taking a trip with your loved ones, here are five destinations you can consider.
Swati Sharma's Instagram
Goa, located on the Western Coast, Goa is best known for its touristy beaches, lively nightlife, and historical Portuguese architecture.
Coorg is a perfect place for a weekend escape to enjoy the peaceful surroundings and positive energy away from the busy city life.
Udaipur is filled with natural beauty, enchanting temples, and stunning architecture, making it a must-see place in India.
Kutch, in the state of Gujarat. There may not be many attractions in summers, but winters offer a plethora of things to entice you. Rann Utsav is a major tourist attraction during winters.
Auli, located in the north Indian state of Uttarakhand, is both a Himalayan ski resort and hill station. Coniferous and oak forests encircle it, along with the Nanda Devi and Nar Parvat mountains.