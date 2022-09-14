Pitru Paksha 2022: Food items you should avoid eating during 15-day period of Shradh

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 14, 2022
Pitru Paksha is a 16–lunar day period in Hindu calendar when Hindus pay homage to their ancestors (Pitrs), especially through food offerings
According to the Hindu calender, This year the Pitru Paksha is from Saturday, September 10 to Sunday, September 25
Onion is strictly prohibited during Pitru Paksha
According to Ayurveda, Onion is believed to be Tamasic and produces heat in the body
Garlic is considered as Rajasic food and cannot be eaten during these days
Raw grains are prohibited during the holy period. Thus, Rice, Pulses and Wheat should not be eaten during this period
It's a big no to Non-veg food and Alcohol during Pitru Paksha
While the previous mentioned food items are strictly prohibited, Masoor Dal also cannnot be consumed by someone who is following the rituals of Shradh
Not only Masoor Dal, Chickpeas and split lentils are also a big no during Masoor Dal. Chane Sattu and Black Urad Dal should also be avoided
Vegetables like Potatoes, Arbi and Radish are also forbidden
Apart from these items, other food items are also prohibited, These items include Jeera, Black salt, Black mustard, Cucumbers and Brinjals
Food has its own significance in Pitru Paksha. Thus, it becomes mandatory for us to take care of what we consume, cook and offer to our ancestors during this period
Thanks For Reading!