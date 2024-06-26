PICTURES: 7 Astounding Sites To Visit In Rajasthan

By: Rahul M | June 26, 2024
Rajasthan is one of the popular city in India which is known for its forts, religious sites, mountains and city of lakes (Udaipur) is one of them.
Jaisalmer stands out in India. It is a treasure trove of forts, lakes, religious sites. It is also known as Golden City.
Jaipur is one of the prominent places to explore in India. The pink city holds numerous forts, lakes and temples. The city is also known for its Hawa Mahal.
Jodhpur is one of the most famous cities in India. It is known for its architecture, historical significance. The blue city is a must-visit place if you want to explore the state.
Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan is one of the most famous national parks in India, and it is home to numerous wildlife animals, including tigers.
Mount Abu is one of the popular destinations ffor nature lovers. The place is filled with natural beauties like mountains, lakes and lush greenery.
Pushkar Lake in Ajmer is considered as one of the sacred lake in the Hindu religion.
