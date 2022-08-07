Pics: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, others at 'JugJugg Jeeyo' success party

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 07, 2022
The team of 'JugJugg Jeeyo' gathered at Karan Johar's residence on Saturday night to celebrate the film's success
Varun Dhawan aced the perfect boy-next-door look in an emerald green varsity jacket and distressed denims
Photo by VIral Bhayani
He even struck the 'JugJugg Jeeyo' pose for the paps
Kiara looked a total diva in a pastel blazer
The actress was all smiles as the paps congratulated her for the film's success
Anil Kapoor was his candid self as he arrived at KJo's residence
Anil's performance in the film has been lauded by critics and audiences alike
Neetu Kapoor dished out some major fashion goals in an all-black outfit
Maniesh Paul waved at the cameras as he was greeted by the paparazzi
Prajakta Koli, who made her Bollywood debut with 'JugJugg Jeeyo' laughed her heart out as the paps had some fun clicking her
