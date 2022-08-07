Pics: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, others at 'JugJugg Jeeyo' success party

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 07, 2022

The team of 'JugJugg Jeeyo' gathered at Karan Johar's residence on Saturday night to celebrate the film's success

Varun Dhawan aced the perfect boy-next-door look in an emerald green varsity jacket and distressed denims

Photo by VIral Bhayani

He even struck the 'JugJugg Jeeyo' pose for the paps

Photo by VIral Bhayani

Kiara looked a total diva in a pastel blazer

Photo by VIral Bhayani

The actress was all smiles as the paps congratulated her for the film's success

Photo by VIral Bhayani

Anil Kapoor was his candid self as he arrived at KJo's residence

Photo by VIral Bhayani

Anil's performance in the film has been lauded by critics and audiences alike

Photo by VIral Bhayani

Neetu Kapoor dished out some major fashion goals in an all-black outfit

Photo by VIral Bhayani

Maniesh Paul waved at the cameras as he was greeted by the paparazzi

Photo by VIral Bhayani

Prajakta Koli, who made her Bollywood debut with 'JugJugg Jeeyo' laughed her heart out as the paps had some fun clicking her

Photo by VIral Bhayani

