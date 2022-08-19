Pics: Shraddha Kapoor spotted with Maha CM for Dahi Handi celebrations

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 19, 2022

Actress Shraddha Kapoor was spotted with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde as they stepped out for Dahi Handi celebrations

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shraddha opted for an orange ethnic wear

Photo by Viral Bhayani

On the other hand, the CM opted for an white outfit for the festive occasion

Photo by Viral Bhayani

They were snapped at Tembhi Naka in Thane for Gokulashtami celebrations

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

