Pics: Shah Rukh Khan presents Taekwondo medals to AbRam, Taimur Ali Khan

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 17, 2022

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was one proud father as he attended his son AbRam Khan's Taekwondo competition in the city on Sunday

Also present at the event were Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor to cheer for Taimur

SRK was seen presenting AbRam with a gold medal

He also cheered for his little one as he won the Taekwondo competition

AbRam's elder siblings Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan were also present at the venue

SRK also presented a medal to Saif and Bebo's son Taimur

Taimur's video of packing some punches at the competition has gone viral on the internet

SRK was also seen planting a sweet kiss on Taimur's forehead as he congratulated him

