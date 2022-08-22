Pics: ‘Modern Family’ star Sarah Hyland marries Wells Adams

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 22, 2022
"Modern Family" star Sarah Hyland and "Bachelor in Paradise" alum Wells Adams are married.
The couple exchanged vows on Saturday at Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California.
Among those said to be in attendance were other "Modern Family" cast members including Sofia Vergara, Nolan Gould, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson along with his husband, Justin Mikita.
Vergara posted a photo over the weekend. Tyler Ferguson and Mikita were also part of Vergara's photo.
Jesse also officiated their wedding.
Hyland, 31, and Adams, 38, met through Twitter in 2016 and were engaged three years ago.
They were originally supposed to get married in August 2020, but the ceremony was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
