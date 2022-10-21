Pics: Inside Taapsee Pannu's 'Outsiders' Diwali party

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 21, 2022
Taapsee Pannu celebrated new beginnings as a producer by hosting a Diwali bash in the city on Thursday night. It was called 'The Outsiders Diwali Party'
The bash was attended by several members of B-Town, including actress Raveena Tandon
Raveena also shared a selfie with Taapsee from inside the party
Couples Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, as well as Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh, posed for the cameras
Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia also attended the party
Pratik Gandhi was seen with his wife Bhamini Oza
Sanjana Sanghi looked beautiful in a colourful lehenga
Ayushmann Khurrana made a splash at the 'Oursiders' party
Taapsee posed with singer Papon at the event
Fatima Sana Shaikh chose comfort over fashion
Popular directors from the industry Anubhav Sinha, Sudhir Mishra, and Aneez Bazmee also marked their attendance
Talking about the celebration Taapsee shared, "This has been long due. We started work under our production house and finished shooting 2 films over the last 2 years but just didn’t get time and occasion to celebrate so much that has happened in the last 2 years. What better than Diwali to celebrate with our friends who are our extended family here in this city. It just gave us all time to connect and celebrate which otherwise in our busy lives we don’t. This Diwali is truly one of its kind for me."
