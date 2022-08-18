Pics: Hrithik, Tamannaah at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' event

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 18, 2022

Actors Hrithik Roshan and Tamannaah Bhatia on Thursday attended the press conference of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The press conference was held in Mumbai

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Tamannaah looked stunning in a red dress

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Hrithik looked handsome as ever in black pants and black printed shirt

Photo by Viral Bhayani

He also wore a black hat to complete his look

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Thanks For Reading!

Photos: Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and other celebs spotted in Mumbai
Find out More