Pics: Hrithik, Tamannaah at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' event

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 18, 2022
Actors Hrithik Roshan and Tamannaah Bhatia on Thursday attended the press conference of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The press conference was held in Mumbai
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Tamannaah looked stunning in a red dress
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Hrithik looked handsome as ever in black pants and black printed shirt
Photo by Viral Bhayani
He also wore a black hat to complete his look
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Thanks For Reading!