Pics: 'Bigg Boss 9' fame Gizele Thakral celebrates birthday in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 04, 2022

'Bigg Boss 9' fame Gizele Thakral turned 32 on September 2

Photo by Viral Bhayani

She celebrated a belated birthday with her friends and the paparazzi in Mumbai on Saturday night

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Gizele was seen in an all-black outfit as she posed for the shutterbugs

Photo by Viral Bhayani

She even cut her birthday cake with the paps

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Gizele was seen feeding the cake to her friends as the paps clicked them

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Post 'Bigg Boss', Gizele starred in films like 'Mastizaade' (2016) and 'Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3' (2016)

Photo by Viral Bhayani

She was also part of 'The Great Indian Casino', which released in 2019

Photo by Viral Bhayani

