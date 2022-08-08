Pics: Akshay Kumar, others promote 'Raksha Bandhan' in Kolkata

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 08, 2022

The team of 'Raksha Bandhan' including Akshay Kumar, director Aanand L Rai, and the cast, recently visited Kolkata to promote the film

The team also visited Delhi Public School and interacted with the students

The star cast received a grand welcome from their fans in the school

'Raksha Bandhan' also features Bhumi Pednekar, Neeraj Sood, Seema Pahwa, Sadia Khateeb, Abhilash Thapliyal, Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikanth and Sahejmeen Kaur

The music of 'Raksha Bandhan' has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya

The film is all set to hit the big screens on August 11, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Pics: Mahesh Babu's adorable moments with family
Find out More