Photos: WWE Star Daria Berenato Marries Fitness Model Toni Cassano In Intimate Ceremony

By: Aakash Singh | February 11, 2024
Daria Berenato and Toni Cassano during the marriage ceremony before their vows.
(Credits: Instagram)
Daria Berenato and Toni Cassano look gorgeous in their outfits.
(Credits: Instagram)
Daria Berenato and Toni Cassano share a kiss after the wedding vows.
(Credits: Instagram)
Daria Berenato became the first female openly gay wrestler in WWE and came out during the show Tough Enough.
(Credits: Twitter)
Daria Berenato was assigned to the RAW brand in WWE in November 2017. She is also a mixed martial artist and holds a record of 2-1 in 3 fights.
(Credits: Twitter)
Daria Berenato began dating fitness enthusiast come model Toni Cassano. They got engaged in February 2023.
(Credits: Twitter)
Daria Berenato also has a business venture established with Mandy Rose in July 2022. They have a virtual donut brand named DaMandyz Donutz, delivering Donuts in Los Angeles.
(Credits: Twitter)