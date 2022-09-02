Photos: Vivek Oberoi's adorable moments with family

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 02, 2022
Actor Vivek Oberoi is all set to ring in his 46th birthday on September 3
Vivek shares a very special bond with his parents
In 2010, Vivek married Priyanka Alva, daughter of Karnataka's former Cheif minister Jeevaraj Alva, in Bangalore
The two are parents to two beautiful kids
Their little princess Ameyaa is super adorable
He often shares adorable pictures with his family members
Just like his father, Vivek also shares a friendly bond with his son Vivaan Veer Oberoi
The family took a trip to Maldives to spend some quality time
They shared some adorable pictures from their holiday
Thanks For Reading!