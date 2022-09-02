Photos: Vivek Oberoi's adorable moments with family

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 02, 2022

Actor Vivek Oberoi is all set to ring in his 46th birthday on September 3

Vivek shares a very special bond with his parents

In 2010, Vivek married Priyanka Alva, daughter of Karnataka's former Cheif minister Jeevaraj Alva, in Bangalore

The two are parents to two beautiful kids

Their little princess Ameyaa is super adorable

He often shares adorable pictures with his family members

Just like his father, Vivek also shares a friendly bond with his son Vivaan Veer Oberoi

The family took a trip to Maldives to spend some quality time

They shared some adorable pictures from their holiday

