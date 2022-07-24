Photos: Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor and other celebs spotted in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 24, 2022

Ananya Panday was spotted post her Yoga session in maroon t-shirt and black shorts. She tied her hair in a bun and completed her look with white flip-flop

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Dad-to-be Ranbir Kapoor was seen in Bandra before he jetted off for the shoot of his upcoming project

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal got papped together in Mumbai

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Jasmin Bhasin was spotted outside a salon in Juhu

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Vicky Kaushal was snapped after watching Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Shamshera' in Mumbai

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Daisy Shah was spotted outside a salon in Bandra's Pali Hill area

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sophie Choudry was seen with her pet in Khar

Photo by Viral Bhayani

