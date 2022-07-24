Photos: Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor and other celebs spotted in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 24, 2022
Ananya Panday was spotted post her Yoga session in maroon t-shirt and black shorts. She tied her hair in a bun and completed her look with white flip-flop
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Dad-to-be Ranbir Kapoor was seen in Bandra before he jetted off for the shoot of his upcoming project
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal got papped together in Mumbai
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Jasmin Bhasin was spotted outside a salon in Juhu
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Vicky Kaushal was snapped after watching Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Shamshera' in Mumbai
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Daisy Shah was spotted outside a salon in Bandra's Pali Hill area
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Sophie Choudry was seen with her pet in Khar
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Thanks For Reading!