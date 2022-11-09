Photos: Uunchai grand premiere in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 09, 2022

The makers of 'Uunchai' held a grand premiere of the film for members of the film fraternity in association with Anupam Kher's renowned acting school Actor Prepares.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Among those present for the premiere were filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Anupam Kher

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Neena Gupta

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Boman Irani with wife Zenobia

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Zarina Wahab

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Tiger Shroff with his mother Ayesha

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ila Arun with husband Arun Bajpai

Photo by Viral Bhayani

