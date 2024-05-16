Photos: Usain Bolt Unveils New York Stadium Ahead Of IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 Match

By: Aakash Singh | May 16, 2024
Aerial view of the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. The venue will host 8 matches of the T20 World Cup 2024.
(Credits: Twitter)
The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium is a 34000-seater venue and is the largest constructed one in USA. It will also host the marquee India-Pakistan clash.
(Credits: Twitter)
The additions in the ground include Cabana seats in the North pavilion and Corner club seats alongside a private party area.
(Credits: Twitter)
Usain Bolt, one of the brand ambassadors of the event, expects fans to enjoy full throttle from the stadium. A test event is likely to take place on May 27th.
(Credits: Twitter)
It has also emerged that the stands and infrastructure will be taken down after the tournament. While the cricket ground will remain, artificial turf will come in place of natural grass.
(Credits: Twitter)
Usain Bolt, along with Monak Patel, Curtly Ambrose, and many other cricketing stars were present while unveiling the stadium.
(Credits: Twitter)
The likes of Liam Plunkett, Shoaib Malik, and Corey Anderson were also present while unveiling the iconic stadium.
(Credits: Twitter)
Usain Bolt has backed co-hosts West Indies to lift the T20 World Cup this year. The Caribbeans have already won it twice in 2012 and 2016 by beating Sri Lanka and England in the final, respectively.
(Credits: Twitter)