PHOTOS: The Bharat Army Joins 'Bro Promoted' Trend With Virat Kohli's Cover Drive In The Lead

By: Rohan Sen | February 27, 2024

There is a massive debated going on in world cricket as to who plays the cover drive better - Virat Kohli or Babar Azam? The Indian star leads the way by a long marging

Bharat Army Instagram

But there is no debate on who plays the pull shot the best as Rohit Sharma is the clear leader in this poll

Ever since Lasith Malinga retired, Jasprit Bumrah has taken the mantle of being the bowler with the most lethal and accurate yorkers in the game

Sachin Tendulkar's straight drive is still one of the most elegant shots to watch on the cricket field

Former India captain MS Dhoni earned his legendary status not just with the bat but also with his wicketkeeper and is considered the fastest stumper in the sport

Although Sachin Tendulkar played it first, it was Virender Sehwag who made it famous due to the regularity with which he executed the upper cut shots

