Photos: Team India Enjoys Wildlife Tour In Zimbabwe Amid Their T20I Series

By: Aakash Singh | July 09, 2024
Indian team's contingent clicks a photo during their wildlife tour in Zimbabwe.
(Credits: Twitter)
Shubman Gill and VVS Laxman spotted during the wildlife visit in Zimbabwe.
(Credits: Twitter)
Indian team's wildlife visit consisted of many animals, including Giraffe.
(Credits: Twitter)
The BCCI shared pictures on their social media handles with the caption, 'The BCCI, along with Zimbabwe Cricket and Zimbabwe Tourism, had organised a Wild Life Tour for the Indian Cricket Team & their families in Harare.'
(Credits: Twitter)
A handful of elephants were seen on the field.
(Credits: Twitter)
Two elephants graze the field.
(Credits: Twitter)
A herd of Deer graze the field.
(Credits: Twitter)
A wildlife expert handles an animal.
(Credits: Twitter)