PHOTOS: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma return to Mumbai amid dating rumours

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 04, 2023

Tamannaah Bhatia returned from her New Year vacations in Goa in the late hours of Tuesday

Photo by Viral Bhayani

She was followed by actor Vijay Varma, who was in his usual chirpy mood

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Tamannaah and Vijay's appearance at the airport comes amid rumours of the two dating each other

Photo by Viral Bhayani

While they did not walk out of the airport together, they were spotted just minutes apart from each other, which only raised more eyebrows

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Tamannaah and Vijay celebrated the New Year together in Goa and it was confirmed by the many fans who clicked pictures with them during the holidays

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Post New Year, a video of Tamannaah and Vijay went viral on the internet in which both of them were seen allegedly hugging and kissing each other

Photo by Viral Bhayani

In the video, Tamannaah can be seen having her arms wrapped around VIjay

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The two were seen getting cosy in the midst of the scores of people present at the New Year bash

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Neither Tamannaah, nor Vijay has commented on the leaked video yet

Photo by Viral Bhayani

On the work front, Tamannaah and Vijay will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in 'Lust Stories 2'

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Thanks For Reading!

Watch: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma spotted kissing at New Year party? Cosy video goes viral
Find out More