PHOTOS: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma return to Mumbai amid dating rumours

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 04, 2023
Tamannaah Bhatia returned from her New Year vacations in Goa in the late hours of Tuesday
Photo by Viral Bhayani
She was followed by actor Vijay Varma, who was in his usual chirpy mood
Tamannaah and Vijay's appearance at the airport comes amid rumours of the two dating each other
While they did not walk out of the airport together, they were spotted just minutes apart from each other, which only raised more eyebrows
Tamannaah and Vijay celebrated the New Year together in Goa and it was confirmed by the many fans who clicked pictures with them during the holidays
Post New Year, a video of Tamannaah and Vijay went viral on the internet in which both of them were seen allegedly hugging and kissing each other
In the video, Tamannaah can be seen having her arms wrapped around VIjay
The two were seen getting cosy in the midst of the scores of people present at the New Year bash
Neither Tamannaah, nor Vijay has commented on the leaked video yet
On the work front, Tamannaah and Vijay will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in 'Lust Stories 2'
