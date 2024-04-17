PHOTOS: Take Darshan Of Ayodhya's Ram Lalla As His Face Illuminates With 'Surya Tilak' On Ram Navami 2024

By: Rahul M | April 17, 2024
Celebrating Ram Navami on April 17, the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya carried out a series of festivities.
One of the significant rituals was the Surya Tilak being applied to Ram Lalla.
The tilak is spiritually special. It is said to symbolise enlightenment, grace, and aura as it focused on the third eye.
It was applied at the specified time, i.e. noon. It illuminated the divine face of Ayodhya Ram for the next three minutes, leaving devotees mesmerised.
According to reports, the Surya Tilak measured 75 mm in diameter and was applied through a optomechanical system in the temple premises.
Notably, the temple trust commissioned a team of scientists to make this stunning sight possible.
As you see this image giving you a darshan of Lord Ram's Surya Tilak, you may chant "Jai Shree Ram" in his glory.
Also, on the auspicious occasion which marks the birth of Lord Ram, the temple performed 'abhishek' on the recently installed idol.
The celebrations were witnessed by several devotees across the globe, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was tuned to the live broadcast from the temple.
Before we conclude, here is a glimpse of the beautiful look from the temple today. Take darshan of Ram Lalla's adorable idol, and best wishes of Ram Navami to all.
ANI