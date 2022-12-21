Photos: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, others at The Archies wrap up party in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 21, 2022

The team of Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies' celebrated their film's wrap in Mumbai on Tuesday night

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Zoya Akhtar looked one proud filmmaker as she celebrated the film's wrap with her dream team

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The young actors were dressed to the nines as they arrived for the party

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, who marks her debut with The Archies, was all smiles as she interacted with the paps

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Suhana posed with bestie and co-star Khushi Kapoor and Yuvraj Menda

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, who is also a part of The Archies, made a dashing appearance at the bash

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The rest of the cast including Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Dot, were also present at the party

Photo by Viral Bhayani

'The Archies' is touted to be Zoya Akhtar's Indian adaptation of the renowned comic book

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Also starring Delnaaz Irani, 'The Archies' is set to release on OTT in 2023

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Thanks For Reading!

Shah Rukh Khan has the most thoughtful gift for 'little one' Suhana Khan: 'Everything I don't know...
Find out More