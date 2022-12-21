Photos: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, others at The Archies wrap up party in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 21, 2022
The team of Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies' celebrated their film's wrap in Mumbai on Tuesday night
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Zoya Akhtar looked one proud filmmaker as she celebrated the film's wrap with her dream team
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The young actors were dressed to the nines as they arrived for the party
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, who marks her debut with The Archies, was all smiles as she interacted with the paps
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Suhana posed with bestie and co-star Khushi Kapoor and Yuvraj Menda
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, who is also a part of The Archies, made a dashing appearance at the bash
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The rest of the cast including Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Dot, were also present at the party
Photo by Viral Bhayani
'The Archies' is touted to be Zoya Akhtar's Indian adaptation of the renowned comic book
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Also starring Delnaaz Irani, 'The Archies' is set to release on OTT in 2023
Photo by Viral Bhayani
