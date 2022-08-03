Photos: Suhana Khan flaunts her toned midriff

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 03, 2022

Daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, was spotted dining with Shweta Bachchan, Agastya Nanda, Kajal Anand, and others in the city

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Suhana was seen flaunting her toned midriff in a black crop top and washed dad jeans

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Suhana is soon set to mark her debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies', of which Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda is also a part

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Agastya was seen being a caring son as he escorted mom Shweta to the car post the dinner

Photo by Viral Bhayani

SRK's family shares quite a close bond with Kaajal Anand and the Bachchans.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

