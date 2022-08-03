Photos: Suhana Khan flaunts her toned midriff

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 03, 2022
Daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, was spotted dining with Shweta Bachchan, Agastya Nanda, Kajal Anand, and others in the city
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Suhana was seen flaunting her toned midriff in a black crop top and washed dad jeans
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Suhana is soon set to mark her debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies', of which Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda is also a part
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Agastya was seen being a caring son as he escorted mom Shweta to the car post the dinner
Photo by Viral Bhayani
SRK's family shares quite a close bond with Kaajal Anand and the Bachchans.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Thanks For Reading!