Photos: Step Inside The Stunning New RCB Bar & Cafe At Bengaluru International Airport

By: Aakash Singh | February 13, 2024
The 𝗥𝗖𝗕 𝗕𝗮𝗿 & 𝗖𝗮𝗳𝗲 has been launched at the Kempegowda International Airport Terminal 2 in Bengaluru on February 13th, 2024. It will start serving from next week.
(Credits: Twitter)
The walls of the cafe have posters of RCB's 3 most famous cricketers currently in Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis.
(Credits: Twitter)
The cafe possesses excellent lighting while the RCB's logo of the lion can be prominently seen.
(Credits: Twitter)
Hina Nagarajan, MD & CEO of Diageo India has played an integral role in establishing RCB Bar & Cafe's 2nd outlet in the city.
(Credits: Twitter)
MD & CEO of Diageo India - Hina Nagarajan, MD & Founder of DNA Entertainment Networks - Venkat Vardhan and MD & CEO of Bangalore International Airport - Hari Marar inaugurated it.
(Credits: Twitter)
The walls also have the RCB merchandises including jerseys, pads, and bat.
(Credits: Twitter)
St. Marks Road in Bengaluru also has RCB Bar & Cafe as Yuzvendra Chahal poses outside of it.
(Credits: Twitter)
Inside the RCB Bar & Cafe at St.Marks Road as people seem to be enjoying a nail-biting IPL match.
(Credits: Twitter)