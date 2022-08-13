Photos: Sridevi's doting mom moments with Janhvi and Khushi

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 13, 2022
The 'Chandni' of Bollywood, Sridevi, Sridevi, ruled the industry for several decades.
She was considered the first female superstar of Bollywood.
Along with being a star on screen, Sridevi was also a doting mom to two daughters -- Janhvi and Khushi
The actress took a break from movies at the peak of her career to focus on her family
Janhvi and Khushi are often seen crediting their mom for how the two have been brought up
While Janhvi is now a successful actress with several films, Khushi is set to mark her Bollywood debut with 'Archies'
Sridevi passed away in 2018 leaving a gaping void not only in the film industry, but also in the lives of her dearest daughters
