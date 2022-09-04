Photos: Sonu Sood bids adieu to Lord Ganesha

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 04, 2022

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood and his family bid farewell to Lord Ganesha on Sunday

Photo by Viral Bhayani

He performed Ganesh visarjan with huge pomp

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sonu performed aarti with his family members before visarjan

Photo by Viral Bhayani

He also posed for the paps with Bappa as he stepped out for visarjan

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sonu welcomed Lord Ganesha's idol on Wednesday and celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his family

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sonu and his wife Sonali welcome Lord Ganesha every year at their house

Photo by Viral Bhayani

