Photos: Sonu Sood bids adieu to Lord Ganesha

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 04, 2022
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood and his family bid farewell to Lord Ganesha on Sunday
Photo by Viral Bhayani
He performed Ganesh visarjan with huge pomp
Sonu performed aarti with his family members before visarjan
He also posed for the paps with Bappa as he stepped out for visarjan
Sonu welcomed Lord Ganesha's idol on Wednesday and celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his family
Sonu and his wife Sonali welcome Lord Ganesha every year at their house
